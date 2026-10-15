Yemen's Houthis vow more attacks on Saudi airports

Source: Reuters

Yemen’s Houthis ​vowed on Wednesday to press on with attacks on airports and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, a day after a strike ‌that sources said caused extensive damage to the headquarters of oil giant Saudi Aramco(2223.SE).

The Houthis said the threatened locations were legitimate targets and described their attacks as retaliation for Saudi strikes on Yemen – threatening to escalate a conflict reignited by the US-Iran confrontation in the Gulf.

Saudi Arabia has faced widening Houthi strikes over the past week, including an attack on King Khalid International Airport in ​Riyadh on Saturday that killed 13 people.

Tuesday night’s attack on Saudi Aramco’s base in the eastern city of Dhahran caused a fire that spread across several floors, three people with ​knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The Saudi energy ministry had said the strike caused a limited fire.

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Operations at Aramco were continuing normally, with employees ⁠working from home, according to two of the sources. Aramco did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.