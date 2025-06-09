Remaining calm under pressure proved the difference for Nadroga in its successful defence of the INKK Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy against Tailevu, according to captain Manueli Ratuniyarawa.

The Stallions recovered from a 14-0 deficit to claim an 18-14 victory at Churchill Park in Lautoka, overturning Tailevu’s fast start before holding firm throughout a scoreless second half.

Ratuniyarawa admitted Nadroga expected a difficult challenge from the visitors, who came out firing in the opening stages.

“Farebrother is always a different game altogether. We anticipated it to be a tough match today, and Tailevu really came out firing today.”

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The Nadroga skipper credited his teammates for staying composed after falling behind early in the contest.

“I just want to thank the boys again for managing to stay calm throughout the match. Throughout the match, I just kept telling them to stay calm and keep fighting.”

Ratuniyarawa says Nadroga’s ability to absorb pressure and capitalize on opportunities sparked the turnaround.

“Just staying composed through the pressure, absorbing the pressure. Staying composed and turning our opportunities into points.”

The victory sees Nadroga retain the prestigious Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy after overcoming an early scare from the determined Tailevu side.