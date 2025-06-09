[Source: File]

Fiji Rugby is urging spectators attending today’s INKK Farebrother Trophy and Subrails Pio Bosco Challenge matches to take precautions against the hot weather.

Fans are encouraged to bring umbrellas for sun protection and water bottles to stay hydrated throughout the day.

With gates opening at midday, spectators are also advised to plan their arrival accordingly to minimise prolonged exposure to the sun.

A dedicated medical team will be on standby at the venue to assist anyone who may require medical attention.

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Fiji Rugby says the health and safety of spectators remain a priority as fans prepare for a full day of rugby action.

You can watch the LIVE action of the Nadroga vs Tailevu Farebrother clash on Viti+ for $29.

$59 for overseas viewers.