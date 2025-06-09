[Photo : Sainimili Magimagi]

Fiji will need an estimated $2.139 billion over the next 25 years to improve rural water supply and sanitation services, as the Government works to close long-standing gaps in access to safe drinking water.

The newly launched Fiji Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Master Plan 2025–2050 outlines the investment requirement and has been approved by Cabinet as the country’s national strategic framework for rural water and sanitation development.

Assistant Minister for Public Works Naisa Tuinaceva says the investment will cover rural water infrastructure, sanitation improvements, operational and maintenance costs, and institutional strengthening.

More than 1.7 billion dollars is earmarked for capital development, while 267 million dollars is estimated for operation and maintenance.

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A further 125 million dollars is proposed for institutional strengthening, with 34 million dollars allocated under the proposed Climate-Resilient Water and Sanitation Fund for 2026 to 2030.

Tuinaceva stresses that the figures represent long-term investment requirements and not an immediate allocation from the national budget.

He says the plan moves Fiji away from isolated projects and short-term interventions towards a coordinated, long-term approach to addressing existing service gaps and future water needs.

The Department of Water and Sewerage will coordinate its implementation alongside relevant government agencies, communities and development partners.

The plan also prioritizes strengthening rural sanitation services and ensuring water systems can withstand droughts, floods, tropical cyclones and other climate-related threats.