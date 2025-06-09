[Source: Reuters]

Filmmaker Poh Si Teng went “all chips in” to reveal the harsh realities of Gaza’s hospitals in her feature debut “American Doctor”.

A former New York Times journalist and Al Jazeera documentary commissioner, Malaysian American Teng left her role at a major studio, used up her savings and fundraised to ​direct her first feature-length documentary.

The film follows three US doctors, Jewish American orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Mark Perlmutter, Zoroastrian trauma surgeon Dr. Feroze ‌Sidhwa and Palestinian American emergency physician Dr. Thaer Ahmad, who volunteer to provide care for Palestinians in Gaza.

Shot by local filmmakers and medics on the ground, it takes viewers inside the overwhelmed operating rooms and hospitals hit by Israeli strikes, depicting the extreme conditions, shortages and difficult decisions the trio and their Palestinian colleagues face.

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“A lot of my well-meaning friends told ​me, ‘if you make this film, know that you’re sabotaging your own commercial film career’,” Teng told Reuters. “And I thought to myself, ‘look, as a taxpayer, ​I’m paying for what is happening in Palestine, so if I’m going to be sabotaging my career, then, okay, all ⁠chips in, let’s go. Maybe this is the last feature, so be it’.”

Teng’s team agreed early on to make the film – shot between Christmas 2024 and ​Christmas 2025 – at record speed to release it before the US midterm elections.

Looking for an entry point that would resonate with audiences and allow her to ​examine America’s role in the Gaza war, Teng reasoned that “everybody’s got a doctor and has been to OR and ER at some point in their lives”.

“The title was always meant to be like a decoy. It was always meant to be a Trojan horse, especially in the United States, where people were so afraid to talk about Palestine and Gaza. I ​was, like, ‘let’s give it the most non-controversial title’,” she said.

“People came to watch ‘American Doctor’, quite a substantial chunk of the audience didn’t know what it was, ​and then when they watched it, they were exposed to what’s happening in Palestine.”

The film shows Sidhwa and Perlmutter working in the surgery department of Nasser ‌Hospital in ⁠Khan Younis, which serves half of Gaza’s 2 million people, and follows Ahmad’s efforts to gain permission to re-enter Gaza.

They also engage in advocacy work, talking to journalists, addressing conventions and travelling to Washington, DC, to meet politicians.

Trying to convince lawmakers to support medical humanitarian aid was not a role they had been eager to take on, said Ahmad, but they felt it was necessary.

“They are casting votes that directly lead to bombs being dropped on our colleagues in Palestine, so ​it’s essential that they understand how ​deeply involved they are and that ⁠they need to be held accountable,” he said.

Israel’s campaign in Gaza has strained the decades-long bipartisan support for the country in the US.