[Photo: Supplied]

Three hundred and one women, including single mothers, have graduated from the Fiji National University’s Inclusive Technical and Vocational Education and Training programme, gaining practical skills to improve their livelihoods and pursue employment opportunities.

The graduates are among 665 students who completed the fully funded programme, which provides training in areas such as electrical installation, solar installation, cookery, farming and construction.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, FNU Chancellor Dr Alisi Talatoka Vudiniabola says the programme is helping women enter industries where they have traditionally been underrepresented.

She says the training also gives women opportunities to become financially independent and support their families.

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“Today, 665 Fijians have proved that it can be done. When a widow in Suva learns to sew and starts a small business, we move closer to Sustainable Development Goal One, which is no poverty.”

Dr Vudiniabola says the university fully funds the programme, allowing graduates to gain practical skills without paying tuition fees.

She says the university is working to expand the programme into rural and outer island communities, but this will depend on securing additional grant funding.

The Chancellor adds that the programme is also offering graduates pathways to further study, including opportunities to pursue Certificate III qualifications.

Dr Vudiniabola further says the university’s investment in skills development is aimed at ensuring more Fijians have the opportunity to contribute to the country’s economic growth and development.