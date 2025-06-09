Traders are reminded to respect winners' privacy when publishing the outcomes. [Photo: FILE]

Traders running prize competitions and giveaways are being urged to make their rules clear, ensure fair winner selection and publicly announce results.

The Consumer Council of Fiji is making the call ahead of the Christmas season, when retailers are expected to increase promotional competitions and giveaways.

In one case, a consumer complained after her prize was withdrawn because the trader claimed the winning answer had been generated using artificial intelligence.

The complainant says the competition rules did not state that the use of AI was prohibited.

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The Council has also received concerns about competitions where no public draw was held, and winners were never announced.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says unclear competition processes can undermine consumer confidence and raise suspicions about the fairness of prize draws.

“Traders should publish the eligibility rules, explain how winners will be selected and say when and how the results will be announced before entries open, and these published rules should be applied consistently.”

The Council recommends that prize draws be conducted publicly or independently witnessed, with results announced through the same platforms used to promote the competitions.

Traders are reminded to respect winners’ privacy when publishing the outcomes.