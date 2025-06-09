[Photo: Supplied]

Fifteen months after she was appointed leader of the Opportunity Party in New Zealand,

Fiji-born Qiulae Wong is among seven of the party members set to enter Parliament.

Speaking to New Zealand media yesterday, the former Lautoka resident and mother of two said the party was in discussions with National Party leader Christopher Luxon and his team.

The Nationals secured 40 seats against Labour’s 36, Greens secured 17, Act got13, New Zealand First 12, Opportunity seven and Te Pati Māori five.

Article continues after advertisement

Preliminary results revealed that Wong received 3,960 votes.

Wong is a list MP based in the Mt Albert electorate.

Before entering politics, she was a sustainable business consultant at KPMG.