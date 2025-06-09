[Source: File]

Nadi will welcome more than 1,700 young rugby players from across the Pacific, as over 120 teams prepare to take part in this year’s Junior Rugby Festival.

Oceania Rugby Participation and Pathways Manager Tirani Uluinakauvadra says teams from five Pacific nations will join local sides in the Under-8 to Under-18 festival, which runs from December 8th to 10th.

Uluinakauvadra says the festival, which began in 2018, has grown into one of the region’s longest-running junior rugby events.

“It is also an opportunity for these smaller unions in the Oceania region to strengthen their pathways, because they barely have opportunities like a festival of this magnitude to come and be part of.”

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This year’s festival is funded by CAP Rugby, with Oceania Rugby acknowledging the support of the Fiji Rugby Union, Nadi Rugby Union, and Nadi Junior Rugby Association in hosting the regional teams.