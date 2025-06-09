[Source: File]

Fijian rugby sevens legend and Olympic gold medallist Semi Kunatani will return to the McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s in January, taking on three roles at the tournament that helped launch his international career.

Kunatani, affectionately known as “The Beast”, has been named as a player for the McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s team, a Tournament Ambassador and the latest inductee into the Rugbytown Walk of Fame ahead of the 15th edition of the tournament at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka from January 14 to 16.

The former Fiji 7s star first appeared at the Coral Coast Fiji 7s in 2011 with the Navosa Warriors before helping Yamacia win the title in 2013. His performances at the tournament paved the way for national selection under Ben Ryan and a career highlighted by World Rugby Sevens Series titles and Fiji’s historic gold medal victory at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Tournament chairman Jay Whyte says Kunatani’s return is significant for both the player and the tournament.

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“Semi is one of our greatest success stories. We watched him emerge from the grassroots of Fijian rugby, showcase his extraordinary talent here at Lawaqa Park and go on to conquer the world.”

Whyte says Kunatani’s journey reflects the tournament’s purpose of creating opportunities for local players while celebrating Fiji’s rugby culture.

The Olympic champion will bolster the Mike Friday Select 7s side, which is aiming to claim its first Coral Coast 7s title after finishing runners-up in 2025 and reaching the semi-finals in 2026.

The squad already includes international stars Terry Bouhraoua, Justin Geduld, Branco du Preez, Rosko Specman, Pama Fou, Harry McNulty, Luke Treharne, and Fijians Wame Ratuva, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Sevuloni Tawake and Mosese Naura.

Kunatani will also join All Blacks great Christian Cullen and England Rugby World Cup winner Rachael Burford as Tournament Ambassadors.

His Walk of Fame induction will make him the 22nd rugby personality to receive the honour, recognising his achievements on the international stage and his lasting connection to the Coral Coast Fiji 7s.

The tournament will once again feature local and international teams competing for the coveted i-Wau Trophy and the men’s championship prize purse.