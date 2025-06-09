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Fijian sevens star Manueli Maisamoa will return for a third consecutive campaign with the McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s at the 2027 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s.

Maisamoa is one of three players, alongside Ireland’s Harry McNulty and Wales’ Luke Treharne, to feature in the invitational side since its inaugural appearance in 2025.

The trio have established themselves as key figures in the international outfit, bringing experience and continuity as head coach Mike Friday prepares for another Coral Coast campaign.

Maisamoa’s return adds plenty of attacking firepower to the side, with his deceptive footwork, creativity and exceptional ball-handling skills making him a constant threat to opposition defences.

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The Mike Friday Select 7s have enjoyed a strong start to their Coral Coast journey, reaching the Cup final in 2025 before making the semi-finals in 2026.

They will return next January with their sights set on going one better and claiming the coveted i-Wau trophy.

For Maisamoa, the tournament offers another opportunity to showcase his talent in front of the home crowd while rubbing shoulders with some of the world’s leading sevens players.

The 15th edition of the McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s will be held from January 14 to 16, 2027, at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, bringing together top local and international teams.