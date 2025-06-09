[Photo : File]

The government is considering restrictions on car washing, commercial water use, social gatherings and sporting events as prolonged dry weather due to El Niño puts pressure on water supplies across Fiji.

National Disaster Controller Mitieli Cama says the government will provide an update once it completes its assessment of the proposed measures.

Cama says over 61 per cent of the water sources monitored by the Water Authority of Fiji have reached critical levels.

He says the National Disaster Risk Management Office assessed 733 communities and found that 92 were without water, 372 had critically low water levels and another 244 were approaching critical levels.

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“These figures demonstrate the scale of the challenge before us. They also reinforce why Government is taking a coordinated and proactive approach to ensure that assistance reaches the communities that need it the most.”

The National Emergency Committee has also backed a proposal to end all school activities by this Friday.

The closure will cancel school sports, tournaments and other events to ease pressure on water supplies.

The government is stepping up emergency water carting, bringing boreholes into service and expanding water treatment efforts.

Hospitals, health centers and schools are being prioritized for water supply.

The Fiji Meteorological Service expects El Niño conditions to peak around November and December, with below-normal rainfall likely to continue into early 2027.

Cama is urging households and businesses to conserve water, prioritize drinking, cooking and essential hygiene, and report serious shortages to the authorities.

Fiji declared a National State of Disaster on 18 November in response to worsening dry conditions.