[Photo: File]

The School of Pacific Arts, Communication and Education at the University of the South Pacific aims to implement a climate course in January, known as the Pacific Greening Curriculum.

Speaking to FBC News, Dr. Rosiana Lagi shares that the Pacific Greening Curriculum will weave traditional knowledge, practices, and skills into it so students can find it more relevant and meaningful.

“The curriculum has six modules, which we then try to build capacity with our national curriculum developers as well as teacher training institutions across 15 countries in the region”.

Lagi adds that the curriculum MOOC will be a massive online course, in which teachers, training institutions, and curriculum developers will participate to contextualize climate education.

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Director of the Human Rights and Social Development Division at the Pacific Community, Miles Young, emphasizes indigenous traditional knowledge.

“Indigenous and traditional knowledge, or iTaukei, matters so much, and finally to put forward some ideas on how higher education institutions can strengthen research on what climate change is doing with respect to iTaukei”.

Young says that Pacific people have the solutions to the climate crisis; however, they lack the opportunity to lead. He adds, if the Pacific people do not lead the research on their own terms, someone else will end up defining the research for their issue.

Both are urging people to work together and contribute to discussions on traditional knowledge and ways to protect the environment.