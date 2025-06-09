[Photo : Sainimili Magimagi]

The National Disaster Risk Management Office has received radio communication equipment worth approximately $100,000 to strengthen its ability to coordinate emergency responses during natural disasters.

The donation was made by the Fiji Red Cross Society in partnership with the French Embassy in Fiji, ahead of the current cyclone season.

Fiji Red Cross Board Member Minay Prasad says the support follows lessons from previous cyclones and feedback from affected communities, highlighting the need for reliable communication during emergencies.

NDRMO Director Napolioni Boseiwaqa says the equipment comes at an important time as Fiji prepares for the challenges associated with El Niño conditions and the cyclone season.

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Meanwhile, Director of the Three Oceans Department, Matthieu Discour, reaffirmed France’s commitment to supporting Fiji’s climate resilience and disaster preparedness efforts.

The new equipment is expected to strengthen communication between disaster response agencies, particularly in situations where conventional networks are disrupted.