[Photo : Kelera Ditaiki]

Farmers in Dravo, Tailevu, are in a dire situation after a bushfire destroyed crops and damaged farmland.

The blaze has left the families struggling with the costly task of preparing their land for replanting amid the prolonged dry weather conditions.

The fire, which spread from nearby villages last week, affected several communities, including Nakelo and Waikete.

District representative David Muai says many families depend on cassava and dalo for food and income.

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Muai adds that affected farmers will now have to spend more money ploughing and preparing their land before they can replant, adding to the challenges already caused by the dry spell.

Prolonged El Niño dry conditions are hardening the soil in Dravo District, making it increasingly difficult for farmers to grow root crops and putting their food supply and livelihoods at risk.

“This land we usually plant cassava and dalo, now with the soil drying up it has affected the growth. before we use to get big dalo and alot of cassava, but that has change now with the dry condition”

Muai says even drains in the usually wet area are now drying up due to the prolonged dry spell.

Naisogovau Village headman Wame Tavuki is urging people to take care when lighting fires and disposing of cigarette butts.

The National Fire Authority attended the scene last week and managed to contain the fire, but its cause has not yet been confirmed.