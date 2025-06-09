Nadroga will need to address several areas of their game as they prepare for their final INKK Farebrother Sullivan Trophy challenge against Nadi next week.

This follows their hard-fought 18-14 victory over Tailevu at Churchill Park yesterday, which saw the Stallions retain the prestigious trophy for another week.

Nadroga Rugby manager Manueli Fumanu says while their defensive effort proved decisive, the team still has plenty to work on ahead of the final challenge.

“We gave away too many penalties in the first 15 minutes, and there are a lot of areas in our set pieces that we need to improve on.”

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Fumanu admits they struggled with ball retention, particularly in the first half, but credits their defence for securing the victory.

He says the team must now return to the drawing board, with discipline, forward play and set pieces among their key areas of focus.

Nadroga will now turn their attention to Nadi, with the Stallions aiming to finish their Farebrother campaign on a high by successfully defending the trophy once again.

The two sides will meet at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday.

You can watch the LIVE action on Viti+ for $29, overseas viewers for $59.