[Source: AP]

Andrew Scott has been thinking about what he would do in Ian Charleson’s shoes.

In “Elsinore,” Scott plays the “Chariots of Fire” actor at the dramatic end of his life when Charleson, suffering from AIDS, performed “Hamlet” at London’s National Theatre.

During Charleson’s acclaimed performance, his health is deteriorating badly. He pushes on against the strenuous objections of his doctor, Dr. Margaret Johnson (Olivia Colman).

Believing acting does more to heal than harm, Charleson resolves: “I’d rather die of ‘Hamlet’ than AIDS.”

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“I can see why he did it. He wasn’t just asked to be in any old play,” Scott says, smiling. “It’s the best part that you can play, practically, in one of the most celebrated theaters in the world.”

“I have a suspicion that I would make the same decision,” says Scott.

“Elsinore,” which Focus Features releases in theaters Friday, honors the memory of Charleson, who died in 1990 at 40, eight weeks after concluding his run as Hamlet. But the film also, through Charleson’s story and Shakespeare’s tragedy, delineates the intertwined relationship between art and death: to be and not to be.

Charleson was giving the performance of a lifetime, and Scott is, too. The 50-year-old Irish actor, capturing Charleson’s wit and perseverance through extraordinary adversity, gives a multilayered performance, onstage and off, that celebrates life as much as it charts a death.

For Scott, “Elsinore” was itself a product of personal grief. Scott’s mother, an art teacher who had encouraged him to act as a child, died in 2024 from complications of pneumonia. Within a year, he was playing Charleson and Hamlet at once.

“As much as I’m heartbroken that she isn’t around to see the work, because I think it would have filled her heart, I don’t think the fuel and the fire that I have within me to get this film made, and perform this role, and the passion I feel for it, would have existed had that not happened,” Scott said in a recent interview.

“It’s bittersweet in some senses,” he adds. “When you arrive at some landmarks in your life, they’re never the way you might have imagined they would be. That’s life, I guess.”