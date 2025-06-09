[Photo Credit: World Rugby Sevens]

Fiji’s men’s 7s have been crowned champions of the Dubai 7s after defeating Argentina 21-14 in a thrilling Cup final this morning.

The final went down to the wire, with both teams locked at 14-14 before Fiji produced a decisive moment to secure the title.

Forward Akuila Dranivotua proved the difference, sprinting the length of the field to score the winning try and seal Fiji’s victory.



[Photo Credit: World Rugby Sevens]

His match-winning effort sparked celebrations as Fiji reclaimed the Dubai 7s crown.

Article continues after advertisement

Jo Talacolo was named Player of the Match following an impressive performance in the final.

Fiji booked their place in the final after edging South Africa 19-17 in a dramatic semi-final, fighting back from a 12-point deficit.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana 7s side finished eighth after losing 24-12 to Canada in the seventh-place play-off.

The men’s victory completes an unbeaten campaign for Fiji in Dubai and adds another title to the country’s proud sevens rugby history.