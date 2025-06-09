[Source: Reuters]

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday ​that Ukraine had information Russia was planning a ‌new mass strike on the country in the coming days.

“Unfortunately, we have information about a new mass strike being ​prepared by the Russians,” Zelenskiy said in his ​nightly video address.

“In the coming days, please ⁠pay attention to the alarms of missile threats. And ​in Russia, they should know that we will rebuild ​what is ours and retaliate against every Russian strike.”

The warning was the second issued by the president this week.

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Russian forces ​have been subjecting Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities ​to virtually continuous, round-the-clock attacks since September.

Russia struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles ‌overnight, ⁠wounding seven people and hitting a shopping centre and two other buildings, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, while Moscow said it had struck drone-related sites in ​the city.

Ukrainian military ​intelligence said Ukrainian ⁠drones had struck an oil refinery in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region.

Ukraine’s military also said it ​struck oil reservoirs at Russia’s Transneft oil facility ​in ⁠the central Bashkortostan region overnight and the Marinovka military airfield in the Volgograd region.