[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Bollywood music is not the same as before… haven’t we heard that a lot?

Turns out a wholesome album is just a Sooraj Barjatya film away.

The very fact that a film’s music crossing the billion-view mark before it reaches theatres is a milestone. Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya has achieved just that, with its album registering more than 1 billion views across platforms ahead of its November 27 release. Taking the music beyond the digital space, composer Himesh Reshammiya and his label, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, are now planning a special collector’s edition of the film’s music on vinyl records.

The announcement comes days before the film’s theatrical opening, giving the album another talking point as it builds towards its big-screen debut. A special vinyl edition being planned before a film’s release is an unusual move in the Hindi film industry, with the makers positioning it among the first such instances in over two decades.

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The album has found listeners through a varied collection of tracks. ‘Jhumka Patola’, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, brought a vibrant romantic flavour to the campaign, while ‘Saawan Aaya Hai’, featuring Shreya Ghoshal and Keshav Anand, added a melodic touch. ‘Bulaye Chhathi Maa’ brought a devotional note to the soundtrack, while the title track, ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’, and ‘Jai Ambe Bol’ added to its range. ‘

Tum Jeene Ki Wajah Ho’, too, has been part of the film’s musical build-up, that’s kept fans engaged with the world of the movie.

For Reshammiya, the vinyl edition offers a physical format for an album that has already found a substantial digital audience. It’s an old-school hat tip to music, honouring it in the way it deserves to be held close. It also gives collectors and fans of film music something to look forward to beyond the streaming platforms.

For Rajshri, the move also brings its music legacy into focus.

The label’s earlier soundtracks, particularly Raamlaxman’s Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, became part of the cassette culture of the 1980s and ’90s. The former sold an estimated five million cassettes, while the latter went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s biggest-selling soundtrack albums

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films.

The family entertainer arrives in cinemas on November 27.