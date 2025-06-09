[Photo: Fiji Government/Facbook]

Parents and guardians have been given more time to apply for the 2027 Back-to-School Assistance Programme.

The Ministry of Education has extended the application deadline until next Wednesday, December 2nd, to allow families additional time to submit applications and schools to complete verification and processing.

Parents and guardians of students entering Years 1, 9 and 13 next year are encouraged to apply through their children’s current schools without waiting for examination results or confirmation of enrolment.

The Ministry is reminding applicants to ensure that student details and mobile payment numbers are accurate and that all required supporting documents, including birth certificates, are attached.

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Where both parents or guardians are employed, payslips from both must be submitted for the application to be eligible.

Heads of schools must also complete verification and processing through the Fiji Education Management Information System by the extended deadline.

Meanwhile, private schools are required to submit their completed templates and supporting documents through their respective district education offices.

The Ministry stresses that no late applications will be accepted after December 2nd, and no manual application forms will be accepted at the Education Headquarters.

Parents and guardians are being urged to submit their applications early to avoid missing out on the assistance.