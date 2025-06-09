JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes. [Photo Credit: ENews]

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes, who met while competing on Celebrity Big Brother UK in 2025, split over one year into their relationship, multiple outlets confirmed.

JoJo Siwa is dancing to a solo number.

The “Karma” singer has split from former Love Island UK star Chris Hughes after a year and a half together, multiple outlets confirmed.

E! News reached out to reps for the pair for comment but has not yet heard back.

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Siwa, 23, and Hughes, 33, first met in 2025 on the set of Celebrity Big Brother UK. While the Dance Moms alum was dating podcaster Kath Ebbs at the time, she formed a close bond with Hughes during the reality competition series.

“I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian and I think being here, I’ve realized: ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer,'” she told housemate Danny Beard at the time. “And I think that’s really cool.”

Siwa broke up from Ebbs shortly after the show’s finale in May, with her and Hughes going public with their romance the following month.

“It’s not platonic anymore,” Siwa admitted in a June 2025 interview with The Guardian, “and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way.”

The “Boomerang” artist also clarified her sexuality, emphasizing that she still considers herself to be a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.