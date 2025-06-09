[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources says a nationwide Airborne Electromagnetic (AEM) Survey is helping Fiji identify potential groundwater sources and guide future drilling efforts.

However, the survey’s effectiveness was questioned during a parliamentary committee hearing, with committee member Vijay Nath citing concerns over reported drilling attempts in Tabia.

“Would you want to share the success of the story because in Tabia, we have seen coordinates given by this airborne personnels was failure, I was told twice that it was failing and the third time they managed to find the water, would you want to share”

Responding to the concern, Acting Director Minerals Ilaitia Dokanivalu said groundwater is an underground resource that cannot be directly observed, meaning survey technologies can only indicate where water is likely to be located.

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“Groundwater in its nature its a abstract resource, its in the subsurface, we cannot directly observe or measure so whatever methods we use on the surface it gives us an estimate and it gives us an indication.”

He explained that drilling remains the only way to confirm groundwater presence, despite the significant costs involved.

Dokanivalu noted that while the technology cannot guarantee success in every case, the AEM survey has improved the accuracy of groundwater exploration compared to methods used in previous decades.

“But one thing that this AEM has brought through is the improvement of our success rate from previous methods that we use in the 80s, 90s, and that has elevated further through improved technology and with this one now it has improved”

The Ministry acknowledged that unsuccessful or dry boreholes remain a global challenge but says it will continue refining the use of survey data to improve drilling success rates and reduce the number of unsuccessful boreholes in the future.