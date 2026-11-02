The Fiji Police Force officially handed over the Ratu Sukuna Bowl to the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) at the military’s base in Suva this morning.

There was no outright winner in this year’s main clash, with both forces finishing level at 8-all. As a result, the RFMF will retain custody of the prestigious bowl for the next six months before handing it back to the Police.

Fiji Police Force Acting Deputy Commissioner of Operations, Meli Sateki, said the Ratu Sukuna Bowl competition was about more than just sporting rivalry, highlighting its role in strengthening the relationship between the two disciplined forces.

“Today is a very special one for both forces, we acknowledge them for having us here today to bring the bowl, and we just want to remind our fans that this tourmament is more than just competing.”

Article continues after advertisement

Sateki also thanked the RFMF for putting up a tough challenge during the main clash, adding that this morning’s handover ceremony was a significant occasion for both organisations.