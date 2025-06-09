Khloe Kardashian (left) & Lamar Odom. [Photo Credit: ENews]

Khloe Kardashian responded to her ex Lamar Odom saying he hoped she’s “healed by now” during the Nov. 19 episode of The Kardashians.

Khloe Kardashian isn’t mincing her words.

During the Nov. 19 episode of The Kardashians, Lamar Odom was seen addressing the public response to his 2026 documentary, noting that when it came to their marriage, his overdose and their subsequent divorce that he hoped his ex Khloe had “healed by now.”

“I’m sorry the fact that he’s doing interviews being so angry towards me, are you f–king well? I know you’re not,” she told sister Kim Kardashian. “Anyone that was around saw what was going on and then you played me. Even the fact that in the documentary, they were not even nice about me. Everyone can f–k off.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Good American founder—who previously said her ex was “dead” to her after the release of his documentary—went on to note “everyone is a pathological liar.”

“All those years that I thought we were in love,” Khloe added, “and we had all this great stuff.”

However, when Kim shared that Lamar may have just been in love with the idea of being with Khloe, she couldn’t help but agree.

“I was used,” Khloe said. “But it was real for me. And that’s what hurts my heart so badly. Seeing how bamboozled I been, you think I care to trust any male ever in my life again? F–k no. Everyone can suck my f–king d–k.”

In Netflix’s Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, Lamar—who wed Khloe in 2009—alleged the basis of their marriage was to push his own name forward, minimizing the role she played in helping him recover after his near-fatal 2015 overdose.

It’s an end result that Kim still can’t believe. “I didn’t realize how much he used you,” Kim explained to Khloe, “until I saw that documentary.”

A realization that Khloe also came to as well.

“I didn’t realize either,” the 42-year-old—who is mom to kids True, 8, and Tatum, 4, with ex Tristan Thompson—noted, adding of her participation in the project, “So, the whole time I’m thinking, ‘I’m doing this chapter,’ and the overdose was 11 years ago, I’m thinking there’s going to be some story arc for him—I didn’t think it was just about our marriage.”