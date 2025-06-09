[Source: Reuters]

Kate, Britain’s Princess of Wales, discusses the struggles and fears she endured while being treated for cancer in one of the most revealing films ​about a British royal.

She hopes will help others fighting and recovering from the disease.

In the documentary to be ‌broadcast on BBC TV on Sunday, the 44-year-old princess, wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William, is seen crying as she listens to messages from her three children during a charity challenge to scale Britain’s three highest peaks in 24 hours, which she calls a “pilgrimage”.

“They gave me the reason to get out of hospital. They’re going to give me the reason ​to finish this challenge,” she tearfully tells her brother James Middleton, after he plays her the recordings from George, 13, Charlotte, 11, ​and Louis, 8, halfway through the endeavour.

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Kate said in March 2024 she was having treatment for ⁠an undisclosed form of cancer after tests following major abdominal surgery found the disease, not long after it was revealed that her father-in-law King Charles also ​had cancer.

She is now in remission after a course of chemotherapy.

The documentary provides the most intimate glimpse yet into the private life of Kate ​and her family, including the toll the illness took on her physically and mentally.