[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Netflix has announced a new true-crime documentary, Love, Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story, exploring the multi-crore fraud and extortion allegations surrounding Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The documentary is scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on December 18, 2026.

Produced by India Today Originals, the team behind Netflix documentaries such as Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case and The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, the project will examine Chandrashekhar’s journey from his teenage years in Bengaluru to becoming a prominent figure in several high-profile criminal investigations.

Directed by Moumita Sen and Niyantha Shekar, with Karan Rana as co-director, the documentary draws on more than two years of research.

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Chandni Ahlawat Dabas serves as the executive producer, while Munish Pandey and Shams Tahir Khan are associated with the project as crime consultants.

The documentary will look into allegations of an elaborate fraud and extortion network reportedly involving around Rs. 200 crores. It will examine how Chandrashekhar allegedly used fake identities and impersonated senior government officials to gain the trust of his targets.

The film will also explore his reported connections with politicians and Bollywood personalities, including Jacqueline Fernandez, whose name has surfaced in investigations linked to the case.

Another aspect the documentary will investigate is how Chandrashekhar allegedly continued operating his network while lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

It will also examine possible systemic loopholes and the methods he reportedly used to convince people to trust him.

Rather than focusing only on the financial allegations, the project aims to explore the psychology behind the alleged deception and how the operation continued over an extended period.

The cases connected to Chandrashekhar remain subject to legal proceedings, and the allegations are yet to be established in court.