[Photo: FILE]

Cabinet has approved the transfer of the Rural Water and Sanitation Unit from the Water Authority of Fiji to the Ministry of Public Works.

This is part of its restructuring plan to manage rural water services.

Assistant Minister for Public Works Naisa Tuinaceva says the unit will be integrated into the Department of Water and Sewerage as part of the Fiji Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Master Plan.

Cabinet has also mandated the Department to coordinate the national plan’s implementation with relevant government agencies, communities and development partners.

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Tuinaceva says the institutional changes are intended to strengthen capacity, clarify responsibilities and improve the delivery of rural water and sanitation services.

The reforms also include the proposed Water and Sewerage Service Bill, which is expected to strengthen the legislative framework supporting the sector.

The Master Plan is designed to guide rural water and sanitation development through to 2050.