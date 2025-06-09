[Photo: File]

A community worker and the National Vice President of Fiji Council of Social Services, Vani Tuvuki, says the loss of trust between ethnic groups is making it harder for local organisations to work together, particularly when families need help after a disaster.

She told the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission that some faith-based and community groups now direct relief to their own members.

“When Sangam used to come, used to help everybody. Muslim leaders used to come and help everybody; Sanatan used to come, but now, they are only helping their own members. That never used to happen. Where did that go wrong? Where did that break?”

Tuvuki says local volunteers are trying to restore that cooperation.

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“So that’s something that we talk about, We are trying to reunite. Yes, volunteers in the community are trying to do that. Bring back that multiracial community that we used to have before.”

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga says reconciliation efforts need to reach more communities.

“A lot of the social cohesion, a lot of the national reconciliation activities happen only at national level; none of this is happening at local levels.”

The presiding commissioner says the testimony highlights a need to rebuild trust and that trust will help guide recommendations on reconciliation and prevent future upheavals.