From left: Agence Française de Développement Director Mathieu Discour and Fiji Development Bank Chief Executive Officer Filimone Waqabaca [Photo: Lusiana Divokitira]

Fiji Development Bank is strengthening its capacity to finance climate-related projects, following continued cooperation with the Agence Française de Développement.

The partnership, officially signed yesterday, will support the bank’s efforts to expand climate and sustainable financing, particularly in renewable energy, electric mobility and climate adaptation.

Fiji Development Bank Chief Executive Officer Filimone Waqabaca says working with development partners is essential in building the expertise and financial capacity needed to address Fiji’s climate challenges.

“This collaboration demonstrates what can be achieved when development finance, technical expertise, and national institutions come together behind a common objective, and that is strengthening Fiji’s capacity to mobilize climate and sustainable finance while building long-term resilience.”

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The programme has also delivered six climate investment programmes targeting renewable energy, sustainable transport, climate-smart agriculture, blue economy, resilient housing and circular economy initiatives.

Agence Française de Développement Director Mathieu Discour says the partnership is helping make climate-friendly financing more accessible to Fijians.

“Picture a taxi driver in Nadi who wants to switch to an electric car, a dairy farmer in Ba, who needs to move away from floodwaters, a small hotel that wants solar panels on its roof. Not long ago, it was hard for them to find a loan designed for their needs. Today, at FDB, it is becoming possible.”

The initiative is expected to strengthen Fiji’s climate investment opportunities while helping businesses, farmers and households access financing for sustainable solutions.