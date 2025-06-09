The call is for Fiji to strengthen its workforce capabilities [Photo: Ashlin Sharma]

Fiji must invest in specialised skills and professional training to remain competitive as artificial intelligence reshapes the global outsourcing industry.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the country must move beyond entry-level employment and create pathways for Fijians to develop sustainable careers.

He says young people entering the industry through customer service roles should have opportunities to progress into areas such as business analysis, financial services, cybersecurity and digital operations.

Kamikamica stresses the need for stronger collaboration between Government, employers, universities and technical institutions to ensure training meets the changing needs of the industry.

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“This requires stronger collaboration between employers, the universities, technical and vocational institutions, and of course the government. Our education and training systems must respond to the needs of the industry, while employers must recognize that investing in their workforce is an investment into their own competitiveness.”

Meanwhile, Outsource Fiji Executive Director Josefa Wivou says investor expectations are changing, with greater attention now being placed on specialised skills, data security, digital infrastructure and automation.

Wivou says investors are also increasingly interested in understanding how artificial intelligence will influence the services Fiji can offer.

The call is for Fiji to strengthen its workforce capabilities and digital readiness to secure more opportunities in the evolving global outsourcing market.