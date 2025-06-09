[Photo : Bose Vavataga]

Communities across the Western Division are facing worsening water shortages as El Niño continues to dry up rivers, streams and other water sources.

Commissioner Western Apolosi Lewaqai says the Government is developing a multi-agency assessment to identify affected communities and determine the assistance they need.

He says the impact is expected to last longer than initially predicted, making continuous assessments necessary.

The assistance will include water tanks for communities whose water sources have dried up, as well as support for farmers and livestock owners.

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Lewaqai says areas including Malolo, Lomawai, parts of the interior and settlements around Lautoka and Rakiraki are among those affected.

“From Nadroga, we’re glad that we still have the water reservoir in Keyasi that will still be able to supply for us, for our communities in the interior of Nadroga-Navosa. But we know that from Malolo, Lomawai, Nawai areas, the water source has been severely affected.”

The Government is also working with the Fiji Water Foundation to assist affected communities, starting with those in Ra.

Meanwhile, the Water Authority of Fiji is considering mobile desalination units to provide water to coastal and maritime communities.

“Most of the communities that rely on water in reserve, in water tanks or dams that are built by the communities. So those are the communities that we continue to provide water-cutting for the Yasawa, Malolo, and Vatulele.”

Lewaqai says communities must work together to protect their homes, farms and land as dry conditions continue.