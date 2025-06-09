[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The hard work of delivering memorable experiences to guests has earned the team at Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort and Spa two major international awards.

The resort has been recognised as one of Fiji’s top hotels, winning two titles at the 2026 HM Awards in Australia and New Zealand within weeks.

It was named Fijian Hotel of the Year at the HM Awards Australasia in Sydney on November 20th, following its second consecutive win as Fijian Upscale Resort of the Year in Auckland.

General Manager Sudhir Yadav says the awards are a reflection of the commitment and dedication of the entire team.

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He says the recognition belongs to every staff member, from those welcoming guests to those working behind the scenes to keep the resort running.