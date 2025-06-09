[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Dayals Steel Ba FC remains without a win at the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup after suffering a 3-1 defeat to Tripple M Brothers AUFFI Australia All Stars at 4R Electric Govind Park yesterday.

Ba’s campaign now stands at one draw and two losses following another disappointing result on home soil.

The Australians struck first through Solymaan in the 13th minute before Mohammed Shazil equalised for Ba in the 27th minute to leave the scores locked at 1-all at halftime.

However, AUFFI Australia All Stars took control in the second spell, with Gulam Razool restoring the lead in the 38th minute before Ibraheem Afzal sealed the win with another goal in the 47th minute.

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The result strengthens the Australians’ position in the tournament, while Ba will be hoping to finally breakthrough for its first win in its remaining matches.