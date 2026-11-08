[File Photo]

The INKK Farebrother Sullivan Challenge and Subrails Pio Bosco Challenge matches will go ahead as scheduled tomorrow following clearance from relevant authorities.

The Fiji Rakavi Football Union has confirmed that the Farebrother Challenge will be played at Churchill Park in Lautoka, while the Bosco Challenge will take place at Marcellin Ground in Suva.

The decision follows consultations with the National Disaster Management Office, the Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and other relevant stakeholders to ensure adequate safety measures are in place at both venues.

Water supply concerns at Churchill Park have also been addressed, with Lautoka City Council confirming the availability of piped water, on-site storage facilities and additional borehole water.

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Council water trucks will also remain on standby to provide supplementary supplies if required.

Similar arrangements have been confirmed for Marist Park, which will host the Bosco Challenge.

With player welfare a key priority, FRFU says heat stress management protocols will be implemented in line with its Tournament Operations Plan and World Rugby guidelines.

The clearance comes as a boost for domestic rugby, with both challenges carrying significant importance in Fiji’s rugby calendar and continuing a tradition that brings communities together.

FRFU has thanked the relevant authorities and stakeholders for their cooperation, while wishing all competing teams the best ahead of what is expected to be an exciting weekend of rugby.

You can watch the LIVE action of the Farebrother on Viti+, $29 for local and $59 for overseas viewers.