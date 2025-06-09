[Photo: FILE]

The 2026 sugarcane crushing season has ended with about 21,430 tonnes of cane still in the fields.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation says dry weather, a shortage of cane cutters and transport problems affected deliveries to its three mills.

Mills in Lautoka, Rarawai and Labasa crushed 1.13 million tonnes of cane, about 25 percent below FSC’s June crop estimate.

They produced 112,992 tonnes of sugar and 51,007 tonnes of molasses.

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FSC says all three mills started late after growers held off harvesting over rising transport costs and uncertainty about the price they would receive for their cane.

It says harvesting resumed after the government provided a guaranteed cane price, fuel subsidies and a grant for manual harvesting.

Lautoka was the hardest hit by supply shortages.

Local growers delivered about half the cane the mill needed each day, so FSC paid to bring nearly 78,000 tonnes from the Rarawai mill area.

FSC says burnt cane made up 62.3 percent of the cane crushed this year, up from 54.4 percent last year.

It says burnt cane can lower sugar quality and reduce the price it earns overseas.

The corporation says heavy rain damaged crops earlier in the year, while the dry spell that followed slowed cane growth across all three mill areas.