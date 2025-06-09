[Photo: FIJI NDRMO]

Individuals and organizations providing drought relief assistance are now required to coordinate their efforts through the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and the National Disaster Risk Management Office.

The move aims to ensure assistance reaches communities most affected by the El Niño-induced drought while preventing duplication and unequal distribution of resources.

The Ministry says the requirement is in line with the National Disaster Regulations on drought response, which came into effect on November 18th.

It applies to development partners, United Nations agencies, non-governmental organisations, businesses and individuals providing drought-related assistance.

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The Ministry says effective coordination will help identify underserved communities, address gaps in assistance and ensure resources are distributed according to assessed needs.

It also stresses the importance of respecting community structures and ensuring relief efforts do not create tensions or exclude vulnerable groups.

At the national level, the response will be coordinated through the National Emergency Operations Centre, while Divisional Commissioners will oversee operations at divisional and local levels.

They will work closely with Provincial Administrators, District Officers and relevant agencies to verify community needs and organise assistance.

All response activities will be guided by the National El Niño Preparedness and Response Plan 2026–2027 and its five-tier prioritisation framework.

The National Emergency Operations Centre will also compile weekly reports to guide resource allocation and address operational gaps.

The Ministry has acknowledged the support provided by citizens, businesses and development partners, emphasising that a coordinated approach will ensure assistance reaches communities that need it most.