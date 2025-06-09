[Photo: FILE]

The Reserve Bank of Fiji has maintained its Overnight Policy Rate at 0.25 percent despite inflation reaching its highest level in more than 15 years.

RBF Governor Ariff Ali says inflation is largely driven by higher import prices and weather-related supply disruptions, which an increase in the policy rate would not directly address.

He says maintaining the current rate will avoid placing additional pressure on households and businesses through higher borrowing costs.

Inflation currently stands at nine percent, largely driven by rising fuel, food and kava prices.

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The RBF expects inflation to remain above eight percent at the end of this year before easing later in 2027.

High global oil prices and the ongoing El Niño-induced drought are expected to keep food and other commodity prices elevated into the new year.

Meanwhile, Fiji’s economy is projected to grow by 1.8 percent this year, up from the earlier forecast of 1.5 percent.

However, the growth forecast for 2027 has been revised down from 2.5 percent to two percent due to the anticipated wider impact of the drought.

To assist affected businesses, the RBF is reopening its Disaster Rehabilitation and Containment Facility with an allocation of $100 million.

The facility will be available from December 1st to April 30th next year.

Meanwhile, foreign reserves remain adequate at around $4.4 billion, sufficient to cover five and a half months of retained imports.

The RBF says it will continue to monitor domestic and global developments and take necessary action to maintain price stability and safeguard foreign reserves.