[Photo: FILE]

Nine community-based tourism operators in the Northern Division will receive more than just financial assistance, with Government now bringing in specialist business support to help them turn their projects into sustainable enterprises.

The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka during the presentation of grant approval certificates under the Na Vualiku programme in the North.

He says the Government has awarded a Business Development Services contract to a joint venture between Australia’s SMA Tourism and its Fijian partner, Enterprising Pacific.

The partnership will guide approximately 60 eligible small businesses and women-led enterprises, alongside the nine community tourism operators.

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The support will cover financial management, pricing, record-keeping, marketing, customer service and business planning.

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“Better facilities help you welcome visitors. Stronger business skills help you manage what you earn, maintain what you own and plan for what comes next.”

Gavoka says the two programmes form part of a combined investment of US$3.2 million, approximately FJ$7.36 million, aimed at improving tourism facilities while building the capacity of local businesses under the NaVualiku Tourism program.

A total of 220 enterprises applied for the business development support, while another 95 applications were received for grants.