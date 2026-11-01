Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Jake White has named an intriguing line-up for the team’s final Nations Championship clash against Italy this weekend, making several changes to his starting XV.

White has completely revamped the front row, with Vilikesa Nairau, Peniami Narisia and Inoke Ravuiwasa named to start.

Setareki Turagacoke will partner captain Isoa Nasilasila in the second row, while Mesake Vocevoce and Elia Canakaivata take up the flanker positions.

Article continues after advertisement

Kitione Salawa completes the forward pack at number eight.

There are also interesting combinations in the backline, with Terio Tamani named at scrum-half to partner Caleb Muntz at fly-half.

Peniasi Dakuwaqa will wear the number 11 jersey, while Jiuta Wainiqolo retains his place on the right wing at number 14.

In midfield, Vinaya Habosi will link up with former Swire Shipping Fijian Drua teammate Iosefo Masi, forming the centre partnership for the encounter.

On the bench, White has named an experienced group featuring Tevita Ikanivere, Luke Tagi, Peni Ravai, Etonia Waqa, Isikeli Rabitu and Sireli Maqala.

ML