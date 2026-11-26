Source: Reuters

US Paralympian Ezra Frech’s victory on “Dancing with the Stars” could help reshape perceptions of disability and build interest in the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics, fellow athletes ​and organizers said after the 21-year-old won the show’s coveted Mirrorball trophy ‌on Tuesday.

Frech and professional partner Daniella Karagach won the 35th season of the televised dance competition after receiving perfect scores for each of their three finale routines. More than 86 million votes were cast ​during the three-hour finale, according to the show.

The most dramatic moment came during ​the pair’s freestyle routine to Linkin Park’s “Numb”, when Frech’s prosthetic leg came ⁠off mid-performance. Frech, who was born with a congenital limb difference, continued dancing as Karagach ​and other performers helped create an opening for him to reattach it.

Fellow Paralympian Ali Truwit ​said Frech’s response to the mishap underscored the appeal of elite sport and performance under pressure.

Article continues after advertisement

“People gravitate and are mesmerized by high-performance athletes and performers in clutch moments,” Truwit told Reuters.

“What could be more ​remarkable than the way he managed through the adversity of his prosthetic falling off in ​the middle of his routine?”