Following public concerns over the lack of consensus on key issues at COP31, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Permanent Secretary Dr Sivendra Michael says the Ministry does not consider the summit a failure.

Dr Michael says while countries could not reach agreement on the Presidency’s cover text, 46 of the 67 core agenda items were adopted.

He says Fiji, along with other Small Island Developing States, refused to back away from the UAE Consensus reached at COP28, which calls for a transition away from fossil fuels and efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“It was quite clear for many parties that accepting a bad deal would have been the real failure and rejecting a deeply flawed one shows the reality of consensus and it really puts pressure on us to find solutions.”

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He says the proposed cover text failed to include key commitments on transitioning away from fossil fuels while giving greater emphasis to carbon capture.

“The Antalya text for the cover decision did not mention the language around transitioning away from fossil fuel and it actually elevated carbon capture over meaningful mitigation. That means it cherry-picked a target within the paragraphs as well, so that was something that we really pointed out that you cannot cherry-pick a UAE consensus.”

Despite the lack of agreement on the overarching cover text, Dr Michael says countries reached agreement on several key areas.

“We have agreed on the Climate Finance Work Programme to continue for the next two years. We also agreed on the Global Golden Adaptation in terms of the board composition with three seats for SIDS as well.”

The 46 adopted decisions covered key areas including climate finance, where Fiji secured four key funds to support climate-related losses.