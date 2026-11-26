Source: Reuters

The 100th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ​in New York City will be postponed until Saturday due to ‌projections of a major storm, marking the first time the parade has been postponed due to severe weather.

“The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and ​after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made ​the decision to move this year’s celebration,” Macy’s said in a ⁠statement on Wednesday.

The parade will now happen at 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday, ​the retailer said.

Officials from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s office also confirmed ​the parade was moved to Saturday.

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Safety concerns regarding the storm and large balloons that are part of the parade contributed to the decision, CBS News reported earlier, citing sources familiar ​with city security planning.