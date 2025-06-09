[Photo: File]

One hundred students of Drasa Secondary School have received school bags as part of an initiative to strengthen friendship and cultural ties between Fiji and China.

Fiji-China Friendship Association President Fang Fang Wu Jamnadas says the visit was not just about giving students school supplies, but also helping them learn about another culture and build new friendships.

Jamnadas says distance and language should not stop young people from connecting with others.

“To all our students, I would like to say keep learning, stay curious, and always be open to discovering new things. You do not need to speak the same language or come from the same country. Become friends. Sometimes a friendship begins with something very simple, just a smile, a joy, or saying ni hao and bula to each other”

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The visit also gave students a glimpse of Chinese culture through 30 artworks by young artists from Dandong and 40 photographs depicting everyday life in China.

Students also took part in cultural activities supported by the China Culture Centre in Fiji and the Confucius Institute at the University of the South Pacific.

Drasa Secondary School Principal Jalendra Prasad says the Chinese cultural exchange allows students and teachers to experience Chinese traditions, appreciate cultural differences and learn beyond the classroom.

He says education also involves exposing young people to different communities and helping them understand the world around them.

Prasad says the donation represents more than material support, as it reflects friendship, goodwill and a shared commitment to the future of students.

“Please be assured that this generous support will be received with gratitude and put to meaningful use for the benefit of our students and the community at large. Your contribution, Madam, is an investment in the education and the future of our young people, and we are truly grateful”

Fiji-China Friendship Association President hopes the visit will encourage more cultural exchanges and create lasting friendships between young people in Fiji and China.