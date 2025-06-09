[Photo: FILE]

The Great Council of Chiefs is looking to strengthen traditional leadership structures in villages as part of efforts to address growing social challenges.

GCC Chairman Ratu Viliame Seruvakula says the traditional system provides an important link between chiefs, families and communities.

He says decisions and development programs must follow the proper channels, beginning with village leadership before reaching the wider community.

Ratu Viliame believes the breakdown of these traditional connections has contributed to some of the social issues affecting communities today.

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He says chiefs are now being encouraged to rebuild these structures when they return to their respective provinces and districts.

Ratu Viliame says he is also looking at undertaking another round of visits across the 14 provinces to strengthen engagement and reinforce traditional leadership systems.

He says restoring these connections is important to ensuring communities remain united and organized.