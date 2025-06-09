[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians were left to reflect on missed opportunities after their narrow 23-21 loss to Italy in the Nations Championship this morning.

Captain Isoa Nasilasila believes Fiji’s inability to capitalize on scoring chances and repeated territorial lapses ultimately proved decisive in the two-point defeat.

“Yeah, we didn’t do ourselves any right, we just gave them a lot of territory, didn’t really count on our chances and yeah, it was just we were our worst enemy really.”

Despite the disappointment, Nasilasila says there are positives to take from the Northern Hemisphere campaign, particularly the experience gained against top-tier opposition.

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“It’s always good to get a few runs against Tier One opponents, so yeah, it’s been really good for us.”

The skipper remains optimistic about the direction of the side despite the setback.

“We’re building something strong, but yeah, just a tough one today.”

Fiji pushed Italy all the way but was unable to overturn the deficit, ending its Nations Championship campaign with a narrow defeat.