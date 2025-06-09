More than 60 rugby referees from Fiji’s Western and Eastern divisions have benefited from a development program led by officials from Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL), providing an opportunity to strengthen their skills and knowledge of the game.

The program focused on improving the standard and accreditation of local match officials, with the broader aim of enhancing rugby league officiating and supporting the continued growth of the sport in Fiji.

The training was held at Albert Park in Suva, attracting 64 referees, including 30 participants from the Western Division and 34 from the Eastern Division.

Participants had the opportunity to learn directly from experienced NRL officials through practical sessions and guidance designed to improve their understanding of refereeing standards, match management and decision-making on the field.

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A similar development program is currently underway in Lautoka, extending the initiative to referees in the Western Division.