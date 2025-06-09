[Photo : Peceli Naviticoko]

Nine community-based tourism businesses have received grant approval worth approximately three-point-four-five million Fijian dollars under the Na Vualiku Tourism Programme, aimed at improving tourism facilities and creating opportunities for rural communities in Bua, Cakaudrove and Macuata.

The programme was launched last December, with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka officiating at today’s certificate presentation.

Gavoka explains that the approval confirms the proposed improvements, but further work will be carried out with each community to ensure the projects are safe, affordable and easy to maintain.

He adds that some plans may need to be adjusted, with recipients also expected to contribute their own resources towards the development.

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“Some ideas may need to change. If so, the specialists will talk through them with the communities. The communities have already offered materials and labour.”

One of the recipients, the Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei Cakaudrove, welcomes the initiative, highlighting its potential to benefit women in rural communities who rely on small- scale businesses and tourism activities.

The nine recipients are Vorovoro Island Eco-Tourism, Tokatoka Nawaivuvu Development Trust, iTaukei Naulumatua Development Company, Nasomo Ra Marama Handicraft, Lavena Coastal Walk Eco-Tourism, Tavoro Forest Park Cooperative, Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei Cakaudrove, Maroroya Falls and Vuadomo Development Trust.