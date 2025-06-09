[Photo: TRC/Facebook]

The impact of Fiji’s coups continues to be felt in families, with mass migration leaving loved ones separated and elderly parents increasingly left behind.

Former FCOSS leader Hassan Khan says the consequences of the 1987, 2000 and 2006 coups go beyond political instability, with lasting social and economic damage that continues today.

He says migration has become an ongoing reality, affecting people across different communities as families seek better opportunities and security overseas.

Khan says one of the biggest concerns is the growing number of older people left behind, particularly when their children and other family members move abroad.

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He says many elderly people are already struggling with limited pensions, access to healthcare and the rising cost of living, making family separation even more difficult.

Khan believes the trauma of the coups has not lifted, with their consequences continuing to affect Fiji’s social fabric.

He says the country must recognize that the damage caused by political upheavals extends beyond those directly involved, affecting generations of families.