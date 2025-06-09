[Photo : Josefa Sigavolavola]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is strengthening its maritime surveillance capabilities through the introduction of two new vessels, Dau Raica and Gutulei ni Yadra.

FRCS Chief Executive Udit Singh says the vessels will form part of a coordinated national effort to monitor Fiji’s maritime borders, with their deployment determined through collaboration with other enforcement agencies.

Singh says the vessels will complement existing maritime assets and strengthen surveillance in high-risk areas.

“We look at this as part of an interagency approach. Water Police have got boats, Navy’s got some boats, so what we’re trying to do now is to basically share our assets.”

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He says FRCS is working with other agency heads to determine where the vessels should be deployed, based on areas of concern and operational priorities.

“We’re putting all, pulling all our assets, and then agreeing on when these assets need to go with our teams.”

He adds the deployment of the vessels will depend on the outcome of discussions with partner agencies and the priorities identified.

Singh also says FRCS is also working closely with Police and intelligence partners to develop a national framework for maritime surveillance and response.

The vessels are expected to strengthen Customs’ ability to monitor maritime activity and support efforts to detect illicit cargo and other illegal activities.